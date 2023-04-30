Richfield, Pa. — A 78-year-old woman is out $9,500 after falling for a scam in which a person impersonated a family member who needed help.

State police at Selinsgrove say the victim reported the scam on April 18 after a person contacted her claiming to be a family member who had been arrested. The unknown person told the victim they were embarrassed and not to tell anyone else.

The person instructed her to pay $9,500 cash to another person who came to the victim's home in Richfield to collect the supposed bail payment, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma.

Police continue to investigate.

