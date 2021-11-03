Williamsport, Pa. — A caller told police they allegedly observed the driver of a vehicle stumble around before getting back into his truck and leaving the scene of an accident.

Williamsport Police said Eric John Horn, 46, of Eldred Township drove his truck westbound on I-180 and then pulled onto Route 15. According to an affidavit from officer Brett Garbrick, Horn was intercepted by a patrol vehicle near the Foy Avenue Exit.

Garbrick said officers approached the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop near the Hepburnville exit. Horn allegedly refused to stop his truck, heading down Beauty’s Run Road.

Horn traveled at a slow rate of speed before another felony traffic stop was initiated. Garbrick said Horn stumbled and needed to hold on to the side of his truck to steady himself.

Horn refused standardized field testing but gave consent to a blood draw once at UPMC. During the blood draw, Horn allegedly told a nurse he consumed two bottles of wine earlier in the day.

Horn was charged with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer. He was also given a misdemeanor DUI and three summary traffic offenses.

Horn was held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. The amount was posted on Oct. 28 after five days of confinement.

Docket sheet