Hydrocodone pills and suspected cocaine recently were seized from a female parolee's apartment on Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police reported.

In an affidavit by TVRPD Officer Tyler Bierly, Jacqueline R. Brookens, 46, is accused of possessing controlled substances at her apartment in the 700 block of Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, around 4:01 p.m. on June 2.

Police said they were tipped off via phone by a confidential source on April 23.

The source said Brookens sold "different types of drugs" to various people and that "the exchanges are quick and occur right inside her door," Bierly wrote.

On April 24, the source called again and said "there was to be a black male coming this morning to make a delivery to Brookens...[The source] stated that the male making the delivery doesn't shut his vehicle off," Bierly wrote.

On April 28, Brookens' state parole agent asked Bierly to help him check in on her "due to having an unknown amount of people inside the house," according to police.

In Brookens' bedroom closet, the parole agent found a zip-lock bag containing a fine white powder that field tested positive for cocaine, Bierly said.

The parole agent also reportedly found a small amount of marijuana in a bag and a glass smoking device beside Brookens' bed. For that incident, she was charged with one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

The confidential source called again on May 22 and said "things are getting bad inside the residence," Bierly wrote. "He said that he stops by and hangs out and has observed them rolling on the carpet and doing strange things while they are whacked out."

The source also gave detailed information about a male who sells "coke and crack" to Brookens, Bierly said.

On June 2, Bierly and other officers were doing surveillance on Brookens' apartment when they saw an older white male arrive in a black Kia Sportage and spend approximately 15 minutes inside her apartment.

"The short time period is consistent with a drug transaction that would commonly occur," Bierly wrote.

After the man left Brookens' apartment, police tailed his vehicle and stopped him.

The man, later identified as Mark Caruso, reportedly gave police permission to search his vehicle.

According to Bierly, Officer Jordan Mahosky observed a pharmacy bag sitting on the center console with Hydrcodone-Acetaminophen pills from Keller & Munroe pharmacy in Lock Haven inside.

The pills were picked up that day but over a dozen pills already were missing, Bierly said.

"The prescription was for 90 pills and there were only 76 remaining," Bierly wrote.

When questioned about the missing pills, Caruso allegedly admitted selling them to Brookens, as "he has routinely done in the past," according to police.

"Caruso admitted that he did get a call from Brookens asking for pain pills because her leg hurt. He admitted driving to her house...Brookens laid $120 on the bed and he gave Brookens a handful of pills," Bierly wrote.

Later that day, Bierly said Lycoming County Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade approved his application for a search warrant for Brookens' apartment. District Judge Gary Whiteman approved the search warrant via FaceTime.

Around 7:19 p.m., Sergeant Brian Fioretti and Officers Bierly, Mahosky, Cody Smith, Brandy Perchinski and converged on Brookens' apartment, warrant in hand.

In an orange handbag in Brookens' room, Hydrocode pills were located inside a pill bottled labeled as Gabapentin prescribed to Brookens, Bierly said.

Police also reportedly found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine.

One of the people at the residence told police that Brookens had hidden more drugs in a nearby mailbox shortly before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

"A bag of marijuana and a container of pills, three of which were the Hydrocodones officers were looking for, were located in one of the mailboxes to a vacant apartment," Bierly wrote.

Police also found "a can fashioned into a smoking device" in a ceiling panel in the living room/kitchen area, according to the affidavit.

When questioned, Brookens allegedly admitted to police that she bought and sold Hydrocodone pills without a prescription.

Brookens also allegedly showed police messages on her phone where she had contacted Caruso "so she could buy Hydrocodone pills," Bierly said.

For allegedly using her phone to arrange a drug transaction, Brookens was charged with one count of third degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, court records state.

She also was charged with one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance - Hydrocodone pills, and possession of a controlled substance - suspected cocaine.

Brookens also was charged with one ungraded misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, "namely a plastic bag used to store a white powder suspected to be cocaine," Bierly wrote.

Her bail was set at $35,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on July 27.

