Muncy, Pa. – A collie named Charlie suffered a slew of medical problems but his owners allegedly failed to take him to the vet, despite living less than a mile away, the Lycoming County SPCA reported.

Tiffany M. Boyles, no date of birth listed, and Royce R. Boyles, 51, both of Pennsdale, each are charged with one misdemeanor count of animal neglect and one summary count of animal neglect.

Human Officer Betsy Sparling said she came to the Boyles' home in the 1000 block of Village Road, Muncy Township, on Dec. 1, for the report of a dog that was "emaciated, flea infested and has hair loss and long nails."

"The Boyles said they had the dog Charlie for over a year and he looked like that when they got him, but has never been to the vet," Sparling wrote.

Sparling said she convinced the owners to surrender the dog, which she immediately took to Wolf Run Veterinary for treatment.

"Royce surrendered Charlie and Sparling took Charlie straight to Wolf Run Veterinary a mile away from the Boyles residence," Sparling said.

Dr. Nate Tussey of Wolf Run Veterinary gave Charlie a body condition score of 1 out of 9, Sparling said.

Tussey said Charlie was "emaciated; tested positive for lyme; has tapeworm and coccidia; bilateral ear infection; live fleas; alopecia with inflammation; hair matting; left front dew claw grown into the flesh of the foot," Sparling wrote.

Both Boyles are scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Feb. 5.

Docket sheet - Tiffany Boyles

Docket sheet - Royce Boyles