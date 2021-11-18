Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Human remains were found this morning in a wooded area off Lycoming Creek Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, according to state police.

The remains were discovered at 9:24 a.m. Nov. 18 at a wooded area near the 2600 block of Lycoming Creek Road and Hays Lane, according to a press release by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The investigation continues as police work to identify the victim. Trooper Sara M. Barrett is the investigating officer, according to the release.

Cause of death has not been determined yet.

This is a developing story and additional details will be released as they become available.