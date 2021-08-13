Williamsport, Pa. — A 45-year-old Hughesville woman, who kicked a three-year-old in the back so hard it left an imprint of a boot, was sentenced to eight to 24 months confinement at the Lycoming County Prison Friday afternoon at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Nicole Maneval kept her head lowered as the mother and sister of the victim read emotional impact statements to the Honorable Judge Marc Lovecchio's courtroom on Friday.

At one point, Maneval’s lawyer, George Leply, asked for the judge to end the impact statements as the victim’s mother expressed her grief over the abuse. Lovecchio, who said Maneval seemed cold during the readings, let the statements continue.

Although the kicking was the only incident being considered in sentencing, both impact statements, one written by the victim, detailed several incidents of abuse over a three-year period. The sentencing came exactly three years and five months to the day the charges were initially pressed.

Even before the sentence was given, Maneval and her lawyer said they would appeal. Maneval was then released on $25,000 unsecured bail. She has 10 days to file a formal appeal.

Along with incarceration, Maneval would have to serve three years of probation, submit to a mental health evaluation, and take an anger management class.

Maneval was found guilty of second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of children, and first-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

