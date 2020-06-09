A Wolf Township man recently was charged with indecent assault.

Jordan S. Bower, 20, of Hughesville, allegedly had indecent contact with an adult female victim between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 9, court records state.

Bower and the victim reportedly arranged to meet via a social media app, PSP Corporal Matthew Brown wrote in an affidavit.

According to police, the victim said Bower engaged in unwanted sexual contact with her.

"[The victim] said that she then forced him off her, stood up, and left the residence where a friend came to pick her up," Brown wrote.

Bower was charged with one count of second degree misdemeanor indecent assault - without consent of other, and one count of summary harassment - subject other to physical contact.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Docket sheet