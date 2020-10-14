Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man was charged for allegedly choking a female victim during a domestic dispute and threatening to burn a residence down.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Jurgen Starr, 32, made the threats shortly after 4 p.m. October 11 at a residence on Boak Avenue in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.

When troopers arrived, the female victim had apparent injuries and reportedly told them Starr had choked her. The victim also related that Starr had made several comments regarding burning the residence down. According to state police, evidence collected at the scene confirmed that Starr had attempted to burn the residence.

Starr was taken into custody and was arraigned in front of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on several charges, including felony count of strangulation, criminal attempt - arson, misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and related charges.

Starr was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge John E. Kemp in Muncy is set for October 16.

