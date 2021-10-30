Hughesville, Pa. – A tip from Lycoming County Children and Youth led to the arrest of a Hughesville man for possession of child pornography.

State police received a report from Children and Youth on Feb. 15 that Duane L. “Dewey” Laidacker, 49, had taken sexually explicit photographs of a child, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police applied for and received a search warrant which they served at Laidacker’s Wolf Township home on Feb. 27. As police were seizing several electronic devices from his home, Laidacker “voluntarily claimed if there was child pornography on his Verizon tablet it was not on purpose,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Miller of PSP Montoursville.

The content of the devices was extracted after a second search warrant was granted. Police found a collage picture of children engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Laidacker was charged with a third-degree felony of child pornography through the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp, who set bail at $10,000 monetary. Laidacker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Kemp’s office.

