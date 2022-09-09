Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for his alleged inappropriate contact with a child.

Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville said Derek L. Maggs, 25, had inappropriate contact multiple times with a child under the age of five.

The child's mother contacted police in June 2021, saying the child told another family member that Maggs allegedly touched them between their legs, Reiner wrote in the criminal complaint.

The child was interviewed a short time later by a forensic interviewer. The child told the forensic interviewer that Maggs allegedly touched them inappropriately a number of times while they were visiting at his home. The child stated their clothes were on at the time the alleged acts occurred.

Charges were filed on Sept. 6 at the Muncy magisterial office of William Solomon, who set bail at $99,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Docket Sheet

