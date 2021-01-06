Muncy Borough, Pa. – When a man with an active warrant allegedly fled Muncy Borough Police on foot into thick brush, Hughesville Borough Police and K-9 officer Bear made an assist.

"Chief Smith and his partner arrived on scene 1 and immediately got onto a positive track at 1459 hours, where Affiant lost the male," Muncy Borough Police Patrolman David Williams Jr. wrote.

Williams was involved in a vehicle pursuit and foot chase of a suspect later identified as Anthony D. Jourdan, 32, of Turbotville, that turned into a foot chase, according to court records.

Jourdan is accused of fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry when Williams attempted a traffic stop in the 30 block of South Main Street, Muncy Borough.

Williams said the vehicle "took off, turned right into the bank drive-through, and then turned left onto South McCarty Alley. Affiant activated all audio and visual emergency equipment, and the driver still failed to yield to the emergency vehicle."

Williams said the driver disobeyed the stop sign at South McCarty Alley and West High Street, turned left on West Penn Street, right onto South Main Street, left onto New Street, and continued turning right onto Old Glade Run Road – a dead end.

"The driver, who was wearing a red and black jacket and denim jeans, bailed on foot through the field. Affiant took off after him running through the field," Williams said.

The suspect reportedly disappeared into thick brush.

Williams called for assistance in the form of Hughesville Borough Chief of Police Rodney Smith and his K-9 Officer Bear.

Bear arrived immediately alerted to the trail and followed it down an old logging path, at one point discovering the suspect's discarded jacket, Williams said.

The suspect soon was taken into custody and identified as Anthony D. Jourdan, who had an active warrant from another county for DUI, Williams said.

Jourdan was charged with one felony count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and flight to avoid apprehension. He also was charged with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic-related charges.

Jourdan has been held at the Lycoming County Prison since Dec. 29, 2020, in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

