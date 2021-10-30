Sayre, Pa. — Police were called to the scene after a patient became irate and attempted to spit on and hit staff members at Robert Packer Hospital.

Gregory Jackson, 49, of Ithaca, NY told officers with the Sayre Borough Police Department he was going to fight and spit on the them as they entered a room at the Robert Packer Hospital.

After speaking with staff, officers alleged Jackson spit on staff and kicked a nurse and doctor.

Once back at the station, officers said they attempted to remove a spit guard from Jackson. According to the report, Jackson attempted to spit on an officer, but was partially obstructed by the guard and missed.

Officers said they placed Jackson back into cuffs and shackles for safety reasons.

Jackson was charged with six counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and summary harassment. Unable to post $50,000 monetary bail, Jackson will remain the Bradford County Prison until a preliminary hearing with Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 9.

