Williamsport, Pa. — The UPMC Police and Security staff received two calls for immediate help on June 9 for a combative person.

Beau Beisswanger, 33, of Williamsport was charged with several offenses after authorities said he assaulted staff and urinated in hallways throughout the hospital.

Officer Raymond Kontz III said after nurses alerted him of the situation, he initially discovered Beisswanger in a hallway with is penis exposed and urinating on the floor.

After speaking with staff members, officers said it was discovered Beisswanger had attempted to punch several nurses with a closed fist. Beisswanger also verbally assaulted the staff, according to the report.

Officers said later in the evening a second call was made as a nurse attempted to change an IV in Beisswagner’s room. The nurse told officers her finger was injured in the incident.

According to the witness, Beisswagner was asleep on a bed as the nurse attempted to remove the IV. He awoke as the nurse leaned over him and took a swing at her with a closed fist.

Authorities said as Beisswanger urinated on the floor, children were present inside the room.

Beisswanger was charged with several offenses stemming from the incident. Those charges included three counts of felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony terroristic threats, three counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, three counts of felony terroristic threats, first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure, and one count each of third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting and disorderly conduct hazardous offense.

Beisswanger is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 with Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

