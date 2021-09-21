Williamsport, Pa. -- In the prosecution's opening statement on Tuesday in the Criminal Homicide trial of I-Keem Damont Fogan, 23, District Attorney Martin Wade told the jury the story of a "robbery executed very poorly."

Wade detailed the night of August 4, 2019, including the shooting that occurred at the Uni-Mart, 1944 W. Fourth St., that injured JoBeth Wetzel, the cashier on duty that night, and took the life of Rhonda McPeak, a customer in the store.

The prosecution shared still images of the shooting in progress inside the store, the alleged escape route taken by the shooter, discarded items of clothing found along the escape trail, surveillance images of a nearly naked man nearby the scene, a 9-1-1 call placed by a neighborhood witness, and incriminating texts later recovered from Fogan's I-phone.

The still images from the surveillance footage do not clearly reveal the shooter's identity, as his face is covered by a dark bandanna and a sweatshirt with a hood drawn tight, and so it will be the prosecution's job to find Fogan guilty based on the facts surrounding the case.

Wade told the jury that by the end of the trial, based on those details, testimony to be presented, and evidence of DNA retrieved from discarded items allegedly worn by Fogan that night, they would be able to find I-Keem Fogan "guilty to a mathematical certainty."

In her opening statement, public defender Nicole Spring drew attention to the potential trauma the jurors may experience while serving at the trial, acknowledging the shocking crime that took place the night of Aug. 4, 2019. They would, she said, have to witness surveillance footage of the two women being shot, a difficult thing to bear.

However, she noted, a "weakness in the bridge" connecting the facts of the case to a guilty verdict, beyond the shadow of a doubt, calling it crumbling concrete that lessens the strength of the prosecution's case.

Spring specified two weaknesses. The first is the testimony of named accomplice Noah Stroup whom she said "had a lot to gain" from identifying Fogan as the shooter. "He asked for a deal from the start," she said.

The second weakness surrounds a piece of evidence discovered after the crime in a wooded area near the crime scene. Shoes that the prosecution said closely resemble the shoes the suspect wore during the crime were found by police eight months later.

For these reasons, Spring said, the jury may find Fogan not guilty.

The trial is underway in the Lycoming County Courthouse.