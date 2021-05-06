Lewisburg, Pa. -- Homicide suspect Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 29, a truck driver of Dallas, Texas, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Rollins is accused of slaying former model Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, and allegedly leaving her body off an Interstate 80 ramp near Loganton in western Union County sometime overnight between Feb. 6 and 7.

Landrith’s body was found shortly before 7 a.m. Feb. 7 by a PennDOT worker at mile marker 199 near Mile Run along the off-ramp of Interstate 80 East.

The decision to waive the preliminary hearing means Rollins’ case will move to Union County Court where he could face trial.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Trooper Tyler Watson of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Landrith was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck and chest inside the cab of Rollins’ tractor trailer truck.

Rollins was arrested by state police in Connecticut on Feb. 10 after investigators followed a paper trail to track the suspect down. Through receipts found in Landrith’s jacket, police were able to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

It is believed that Landrith had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

Rollins was extradited back to Pennsylvania on Feb. 23 where he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on charges of felony homicide and a misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse. Mensch denied bail with the reason being “criminal homicide and no ties to the community” according to court documents. Rollins has been committed to Union County Jail since then.

Mensch, whose courtroom is in Mifflinburg, presided Thursday morning at Rollins’ preliminary hearing which was held at Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg due to the case being of high interest to the public.

Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer, court appointed attorney for Rollins, told Mensch that Rollins wanted to waive the preliminary hearing. “The Commonwealth has advised they are willing to engage in accelerated discovery, some of which was presented today,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer requested that the sheriff’s office unshackle Rollins’ writing hand so he could sign waiver papers. Rollins sat at the defense table with Ulmer, as Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson sat at the nearby prosecutor’s table. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton troopers Watson and Jessica Nashcke also were present.

Members of Landrith's family, including her parents, step parents, and several siblings, attend the hearing via Zoom.

Mensch explained the process of the preliminary hearing to Rollins and asked if he had enough time with his attorney and if he knew that the waiver would move the case directly to trial court without attempting to drop charges or evidence. Rollins stated, “that’s correct,” in reply.

Rollins did not have any questions for the judge. He is now scheduled for formal arraignment at 8:30 a.m. July 26 at the county court. At that point, Rollins may enter a guilty plea or have the case potentially go to trial.

The maximum penalty for criminal homicide ranges from the death penalty to life in prison. The abuse of a corpse charge carries a punishment of up to 2 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.