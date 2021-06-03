Mount Carmel, Pa. — Stephen Francis Kruskie, 26, of Mount Carmel, was charged with several felonies stemming from an incident authorities said resulted in the death of another person.

Authorities said that on May 21, Kruskie got into an argument with Cheyenne Swartz, 21, of Coal Township. Swartz allegedly was a passenger in his 1997 Jeep Cherokee. According to the release, Swartz attempted to leave the vehicle as it traveled near the 1400 block of West Arch Street in Coal Township.

Police said as Swartz attempted to exit the vehicle, she started to be dragged. Kruskie failed to stop. Swartz eventually lost her grip and went under the rear wheels of the jeep.

According to the report, Swartz sustained severe bodily injuries authorities said led to her eventual death on May 25. Police said at the time of the incident, Kruskie failed to stop his vehicle and left Swartz laying in the middle of Arch Street.

Police interviewed Kruskie on May 27. During the interview officers said Kruskie stated he dropped Swartz off a few blocks from her mother's home. According to the report, Kruskie stated he and Swartz were not arguing during the night of the incident.

In a second interview, Kruskie was questioned about the night again and gave a different story. He admitted to being in an argument with Swartz, according to police.

Kruskie said Swartz told him she wanted to kill herself and was going to jump out of the vehicle. Police said Kruskie denied Swartz was hanging on his passenger door, but could not explain to officers why the driver's side door of his jeep was damaged.

Officers said Kruskie sent a message to a friend the night of the incident and said he dropped Swartz off near her mother's house. Officers said this was an attempt to establish an alibi.

Police obtained video of the area and viewed Kruskie returning to the scene the next day. During the second interview, Kruskie said he returned to, "see how bad it was."

Kruskie, who was arraigned this morning in front of Magisterial District Judge John Gembic, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and aggravated assault by vehicle. All are felonies.

Kruskie was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification to authorities, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

Court records did not have a bail listed for Kruskie, but the release sent out by authorities this morning said he is currently being held the Northumberland County Jail.