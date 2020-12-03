Lock Haven, Pa. — Criminal homicide charges have been filed against the aunt of nine-year-old Anson Stover, who was found dead on Monday in a Lock Haven residence, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

The District Attorney's office announced, in conjunction with the Lock Haven City Police, that Jamie Lynne Jackson, 36, of Lock Haven was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, concealing death of a child, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

According to Strouse, the charges stem from the death of the 9-year-old boy, who Strouse said was discovered on Nov. 30 at Jackson’s home after a concerned family member called police.

The release detailed the night, stating Jackson told Detective Rich Simpson she found the boy in his room, unclothed and seriously injured with an unknown substance coming from his mouth.

According to the release, Jackson told Simpson she washed Stover, clothed him, and placed him in an upstairs bathroom. Detectives said Stover remained in the tub for 24 to 48 hours.

Simpson said Jackson then shampooed the carpet in the home, disposed of various items inside the home, showered, slept, and cared for the other children in the residence, according to the release.

Simpson said when police arrived they found Stover deceased, fully clothed, and lying in the upstairs bathtub, according to the release.

Jackson stated the child never left the tub after being place there and that she assumed he passed away some time later, according to Strouse. She did not call 911 or seek medical assistance for the boy.

According to the release, Jackson had obtained legal custody of the child and his three siblings in 2017. Police allege all four children resided with Jackson and her two biological children at 657 East Bald Eagle Street.

The preliminary manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to the release, but due to the extensive injuries, a final cause of death was not immediately available. Additional forensic examination is needed, according to the release.

Strouse said Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday night. She is being held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, according to the release.

