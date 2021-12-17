Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A man openly admitted to authorities he possessed 10 fully assembled M80 style devices, an unknown amount of potassium perchlorate, and aluminum after an investigation into an explosion.

According to the report, a relative of Seth Aaron Magargle, 47, of Dushore told authorities about the manufactured devices. The relative said they awoke to a loud explosion on the night in question.

State Police with Montoursville said an investigation at the scene of the explosion led to the discovery of different color and sizes of cardboard cylinders, fuses, and explosive precursors that indicated the manufacture of M80 style devices.

“At some point, an unknown number of M80 devices and/or amount of explosive precursor was ignited by an open flame or spark causing the explosion and resulting fire,” wrote trooper Nathan Birth.

Magargle was charged with three separate felonies in second-degree weapons of mass destruction and causing catastrophe, and third-degree reckless burning or exploding. Court records show he was also charged with recklessly endangering another person.

Magargle posted $100,0000 unsecured bail on Dec. 8. Magargle is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on Jan. 26.

Docket sheet