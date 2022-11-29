Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville.

Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards.

South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made Monday in which a suspect stole 15 blow molds from a yard on Southern Avenue.

"We're currently canvassing the area for cameras that may have caught something," Embeck said.

Theft of holiday yard decor also was reported in Duboistown as well, Embeck said. "We've been investigating, but we don't have any leads." Third shift officers are aware and have been patrolling neighborhoods, he added.

What are blow molds, you may ask? They are three-dimensional plastic figures made by blasting air to mold hot plastic into hollow molds. They are typically painted and have lights inside so that they glow at night.

Many of the manufacturers who began making them in the 1950s have since gone out of business. They are considered a collector's item for many holiday decor enthusiasts.

Thieves also have struck in Williamsport.

Heather Duitch, who lives in the city's East End, said someone stole six blow molds from her yard last weekend. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Duitch included pictures of four of the figures that were taken including Frosty the Snowman, Mickey and Minnie Mouse carolers, Santa Claus, and a bear. Duitch said she reported the incident to police.

"They are stealing the children's Christmas magic," Duitch said. "The price of ours that was stolen was over $1,000, but I don't even care about that. I care that some were my 6-year-old son's, some were passed down to us," Duitch said. She has reported the theft to police.

Another theft of a blow mold figure was reported in Montoursville Friday night. A Facebook post shows footage from a Ring doorbell camera of a man walking away with the plastic figure.

Longtime decorator Matt McCarrier, who lives at what was once dubbed Christmas Corner in South Williamsport, hasn't put any of his Christmas blow molds in his yard this year. Instead, a sign hangs on his fence at the corner of E. Mountain Avenue and Route 15 that says, "No more displays thanks to thieves."

McCarrier, a collector of the vintage blow mold figures, made the decision to not to decorate for Christmas after thieves stole six Halloween blow mold figures in October. Though McCarrier reported the theft to police, his blow molds still have not been recovered.

McCarrier added that his neighbors had two figures stolen from their yard over Thanksgiving, which were not even up for 24 hours before they disappeared.

"Some are very valuable, collectors' items," McCarrier said.

Many of the older blow molds have accrued in value over the years. eBay currently shows more than 1,800 outdoor blow mold figures for sale, with some going for $1,000 or more.

"I think the bad thing is, people see the worth with auctions, eBay, marketplace, etc., and see them now outside and think, free game," McCarrier said.

When asked if thieves are selling the blow molds for cash, Embeck said he thinks it's possible. McCarrier said he's not sure what the thieves are doing with the figures at this point. He hasn't seen any of his stolen blow molds online.

"I hope whoever gets caught. So much joy has been ruined for the community," McCarrier said.

Embeck said the police's biggest help on solving such crimes has come from the public. He encourages anyone who may have information about the South Williamsport thefts to contact police at 570-327-8152.

Information about Williamsport and Montoursville thefts can be reported to Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560, or Montoursville Police Department at 570-368-2488.

