Watonstown, Pa. -- Watsontown Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred in the 10 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2021.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is red in color with damage to front passenger side bumper and headlight assembly.

Anyone with information is requested contact the Watsontown Police Department at 570-538-2773.