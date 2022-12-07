hit and run 2020

Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. 

Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. 

The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!