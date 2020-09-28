Rutland Township, Pa. – A high-speed chase on Saturday evening in Tioga County turned fatal when a motorcyclist crashed into a tree in Rutland Township.

Levi J. Cole, 25, of Canton, succumbed to his injuries after hitting the tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. State police did not specify in their report whether Cole died at the scene or at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, where he was transported.

The pursuit began shortly after 7 p.m. in Troy, according to state police. Troy Borough Police attempted to stop Cole, but he fled.

Cole traveled at a high rate of speed on his 2013 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and crossed the Tioga County line onto Kittle Road in the area of Tears Road. He lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway where he hit a tree, according to state police.

State police said Cole was wearing a helmet.

PSP Mansfield was not involved in the pursuit and said the investigation is ongoing.