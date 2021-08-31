Muncy, Pa. -- A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3 for a Northumberland man who led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County and crashed into a vehicle in a construction zone.

Donald L. Harer, 47, was spotted traveling the wrong way on I-180 westbound at 2 a.m. Aug. 8 at a high rate of speed near the Warrensville exit. Harer had passed eight oncoming vehicles while traveling in the wrong lane, endangering their welfare, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officer Flewelling of Muncy Borough Police Department attempted to pull Harer’s black Lexus over near mile marker 10 in Muncy Creek Township, but he continued to travel at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended when Harer hit an oncoming vehicle a short time later in a posted construction zone.

Harer was removed from the vehicle and police noticed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody for DUI and refused chemical testing.

Harer now faces a third-degree felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, a misdemeanor of driving while under the influence, and various traffic summaries. State trooper Jacob Sukal noted in the affidavit that Harer had a previous DUI conviction in 2020.

District Judge Jon E. Kemp is handling the preliminary hearing set for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 3.

