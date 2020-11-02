New Columbia, Pa. – A New York man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police at a high rate of speed and hit several parked cars and a utility pole in New Columbia, Union County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton attempted to pull over a black Kia Sorento for speeding on Interstate 80 East on the evening of Oct. 16.

The driver, Kai Heyward, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pulled over near mile marker 210, but then fled as Trooper Jennifer Bowers approached the vehicle, according to a police report.

Heyward fled south on U.S. Route 15 at a high road of speed, Bowers said. Police pursued Heyward into New Columbia, where he lost control of his vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street and struck three parked cars and a telephone pole, state police said.

Heyward and several occupants in his vehicle then fled on foot, according to police. They were apprehended a short time later.

Heyward was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and traffic summaries. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg. Bail was set at $25,000 monetary, which Heyward posted.