Muncy, Pa. – A high-speed chase last week in Muncy ended with a crash in a field in Clarkstown.

Tanner B. Sanders, 20, of Williamsport, now faces a felony charge of fleeing and eluding police, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and related summaries.

The chase began early on Feb. 26, as Officer Eric Winters of Muncy Borough Police was on patrol and approached a vehicle driven by Sanders at a stop sign on South Market Street, according to the affidavit. Sanders made eye contact with Winters and then sped off heading north across West Water Street onto North Market Street at a high rate of speed.

Sanders continued to travel at a high rate of speed through the borough, traveling on North McCarty Alley and heading onto North Main Street. Winters activated his cruiser’s emergency lights and attempted to pull Sanders over, but he continued driving up through East Water Street at speeds of up to 75 to 90 mph, according to the affidavit.

Sanders passed several vehicles in a no pass zone and also ran a few vehicles off the road, Winters wrote in the affidavit. Sanders ran a red light at the intersection with Route 442 near Hull’s Landing and continued traveling east before turning onto Fogelman Road and then onto Kepner Hill Road, where he was clocked at 75 mph as he drove toward oncoming traffic.

Sanders made several other turns in Clarkstown area, before reaching Beeber Drive and crashing when he failed to negotiate a turn. Sanders’ vehicle, a silver Mazda sedan, went over a slight embankment and wrecked in field, according to the affidavit.

Sanders then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before police apprehended him. Sanders told police as they placed him in handcuffs that “he ran because he has a suspended license, is a habitual offender, and was scared he was going back to jail,” Winters wrote. Sanders also was on probation.

Sanders was arraigned by on-call District Judge Denise L. Dieter who set bail at $99,000 monetary. He was remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

