Montgomery, Pa. – A driver clocked speeds of up to 100 mph on U.S. Route 15 before hitting spike strips, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville reported.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Nicholas J. Bradley, 19, of New Park, Pa., faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence, according to court records. Bradley also was charged with a summary count of purchasing alcoholic beverages as a minor.

Muncy Borough Police said they attempted to pull Bradley over shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a traffic violation in Brady Township.

Bradley allegedly fled from police in his 2013 Scion FRS and headed north on Route 15 to Clinton Township. His speed reached up to 100 miles per hour, according to reports.

Police deployed spike strips in the area of 3737 Route 15.

Bradley’s vehicle drove over the spike strips and continued to travel north before hitting a cement barrier in the left travel lane, according to state police.

Bradley’s vehicle hit the guide rail on the right side of the roadway and then crossed travel lanes and hit the cement barrier again, police said.

The vehicle spun in a counter-clockwise position before coming to final rest, according to state police.

Bradley was arraigned in front of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

He was remanded to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at Kemp’s office.

Docket Sheet