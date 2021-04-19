Athens, Pa. – A 19-year-man accused of fleeing police at nearly 108 mph was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing or attempting to elude officers.

Kody Avery Lantz of Barton, N.Y., will enter a plea on May 27, according to Bradford County Court documents.

According to a report from Trooper Leland Loziere, Lantz fled from officers after they attempted to pull him over on State Route 220 in Athens.

Loziere said Lantz traveled at 108 mph in a posted 55 mph zone before pulling off the highway at the Pine Street exit.

Lantz continued to travel at a high rate of speed until losing control and crashing near Dogwood Avenue, according to police.

Lantz was held on $65,000 monetary bail which was changed to non-monetary on Feb. 2.

Related Reading: Car allegedly clocked at 108 mph, flees police, driver found with marijuana: Towanda PSP