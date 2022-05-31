Cogan Station, Pa. — A judge denied bail after an 18-year-old man was charged for allegedly threatening to kill two other students at his high school via a message on Microsoft Teams.

Lucaus Butler, of Cogan Station, remains in Lycoming County Prison on misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment. The accusers told state police at Montoursville they received a Microsoft Teams message from Butler on May 17 that said, “witch (sic) one of you little b#@thes called the cops on me so now I am going to stab and shoot you guys with this knife and gun,” according to the arrest affidavit. The message included photographs of a knife and a brown rifle with a black scope.

The accusers, who live in Woodward Township, told police they felt threatened and scared for their lives. Police interviewed Butler later that day, and he denied sending the threatening messages, according to Trooper Stephen T. Schramm. Butler did admit to having a Chromebook for school and using Microsoft Teams, with the user name '23BUTLUC.' Schramm said this is the same user name that was attached to the threatening messages.

Butler’s preliminary hearing is set for June 29 at the office of District Judge Denise L. Dieter.

In April, Butler was charged with felony indecent assault for allegedly inappropriately touching a 9-year-old child on April 6.

