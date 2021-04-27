South Waverly, Pa. – Authorities from the Sayre Borough Police Department observed a vehicle fail to signal a lane change as it traveled on Route 220 in South Waverly Borough.

According to officers, on April 17, they initiated a traffic stop on the 2008 sliver Ford Edge and approached the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officer Casey Shiposh said he recognized the driver as Timothy Michael Friends, 24, of Troy. Friends’ records show that he has previous guilty pleas of simple assault and theft.

Shiposh said he observed packing material for narcotics in plain view as Friends reached into the center console. According to the report, all three passengers with Friends appeared to be nervous as they spoke with officers.

After being removed from the vehicle and separated, officers said all four occupants gave conflicting stories.

Shiposh said Friends admitted to having three grams of methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle. Officers said another passenger stated there were hypodermic needles and heroin in their bag.

A search warrant for the vehicle was obtained on April 19.

Officers said a search of the vehicle produced a razor blade with residue, a baggie that contained one gram of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a baggie with seven grams of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, a green straw with residue, and a pill bottle with Hydrocodone. There was also a pink and white water bong with red liquid in the front seat and a hypodermic needle and two separate baggies of heroin in the backseat, according to officers.

Friends was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and several misdemeanors that included two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friends is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $60,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27.