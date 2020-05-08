Vice detectives from the state police are pressing charges against a Sunbury man for selling heroin.

State police arrested Jason Leach, last known address 6th St., Sunbury, on March 11. State police made a previously arranged traffic stop outside the Sunbury Weis on Fourth Street. Leach was riding in a van after he allegedly sold heroin to a confidential informant for $975.

The three "bricks," containing five bundles of 10 bags each, later weighed out as 4.5 grams at the PSP Stonington lab, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Edward Dammer.

Dammer and the same CI had made two previous controlled buys with police money, both in Sunbury in February.

Both of those buys were for $160 worth of heroin, two bundles, that weighed out to about 0.6 grams each.

Leach is being charged for numerous felonies for possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, and using a cellphone illegally.

Leach was arraigned on May 7 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 19. Bail was set at $300,000.