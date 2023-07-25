Theft_generic_2023
Washingtonville, Pa. — State police  at Milton say someone took a Harley Davidson motorcycle from a property on Continental Boulevard in Washingtonville.

The theft occurred shortly after 4 a.m. July 22. The motorcycle is a black 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide. The motorcycle has "The Punisher" decals all over, ape hanger-style handlebars, and chrome mag wheels, according to Trooper Brett Harvey.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-965095. 

