Sunbury, Pa. —When a 23-year-old neighbor pointed a BB gun at a man his response was to pull a 9mm Glock handgun.

It was a combustible situation Sunbury Police said they were able to resolve when both men were taken into custody.

Julio Enri Seda-Miranda, 23, of Sunbury, the man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at his neighbor, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and two second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an investigation by police.

The same investigation led to the similar charges for Irizarry Arnaldy Perez, 42, of Sunbury, who officers said possessed the handgun legally.

The dispute allegedly centered around loud music after Purez asked Seda-Miranda to turn it down. An argument ensued and Purez emerged from his home with a baseball bat.

Authorities said after seeing Purez with the bat, Seda-Miranda allegedly retrieved a butterfly knife, dagger, and BB gun that resembled a long rifle, according to officers.

Both men allegedly pointed the firearms at each other before police were called.

Perez posted $35,000 monetary bail on Oct. 21 and was released from Northumberland County Prison. He is scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Seda-Miranda remained in custody at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 monetary bail. He is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26 in Northumberland County Court.

Julio Seda-Miranda docket sheet

Irizarry Perez docket sheet