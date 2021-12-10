Loyalsock Township, Pa. — After agreeing to speak with State Police, a man allegedly admitted to drinking 30 beers and sitting an AK-47 rifle next to him.

Vincent Jay Hennigan allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and another person several times. The 44-year-old is also accused of writing a threatening message on a napkin and sending a text stating he would take a person’s life.

Hennigan, who was initially being held at the Lycoming County Prison until being released on Dec. 7, was charged with one count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Both are second-degree misdemeanors.

He was also charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and a summary offense of harassment. Hennigan will face Judge Gary Whiteman on Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet