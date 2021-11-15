Williamsport, Pa. -- Nicole Engler-Harper, 43, was the only witness to take the stand in her defense on Monday during her trial in which she was accused of two counts of felony child endangerment.

She was found guilty of those charges on Monday.

The jury had to deliberate between a he-said/she-said situation, as Engler-Harper claimed the codes officer and Children & Youth caseworkers were lying about details they found inside the home on the 700 block of Washington Blvd., where a five-year-old was discovered locked in a bedroom with nothing more than a soiled mattress.

The room was empty save for the mattress and a small training toilet in one corner. The windows were boarded up, allowing almost no natural light into the room, according to authorities, and there were holes in the walls and scrapings of paint off of the walls, trim, and doors.

Children & Youth caseworkers described a strong stench of urine, and sticky, soiled carpet.

In another locked room, a two-year-old was found in a pack-and-play, the room cluttered with furniture, toys, and other items.

Williamsport codes officer Dean Severson discovered the children during a routine rental inspection on September 17, 2017. Before he left the residence that day, he required Engler-Harper remove the locks from the bedroom doors. Later that day, he reported the conditions to Children & Youth.

Engler-Harper told the jury that she kept the five-year-old, who is the son of her boyfriend, Donald D. Kiper Jr. 57, locked in a bedroom for his own safety because he would hoard dangerous items such as razor blades, screws, and nails from the home and use them to destroy things, including the walls in his bedroom.

The windows of that bedroom were covered with a sheet of drywall, screwed into the window frames, also for the child's safety, Engler-Harper said. Once, she claimed, they caught the boy hanging out of the window.

There was no furniture because he once jumped off the second bunk of the bunk bed that was in the room, she said, and he'd climb the dresser. He'd use toys to deface the walls, Engler-Harper testified.

The second upstairs bedroom, which she shared with the 2-year-old--her and Kiper's son together--was also locked because the older boy would enter the room and take things, she testified.

Kiper slept in a different room downstairs that was not kept locked.

Engler-Harper also said the five-year-old had once "run off," and was returned by someone in a vehicle a short time later, which was another reason she locked him in the bedroom upstairs.

"I used sticker charts, rewards," said Engler-Hepler. "I tried a lot of different things," to discipline behaviors she called "destructive" and "disobedient." The only way she could discipline him was to lock him in the room. She testified that it didn't happen more than three times per week, usually for 10-15 minutes as a form of 'time out.'

And every night.

The foster mother who took the boys in described a different child. The day they brought both boys to their home, the older boy joined in playing with toys with two other children, she testified. He explored the home and even slept on the top bunk of a bunk bed in a room with other children without jumping off.

While the five-year-old dislplayed clear "excitement" to leave the house on Washington Blvd., the younger child was described as reserved. "He had no emotion," the foster mother said. "He didn't play with toys or the other kids." His coloring was "pale," and his eyes appeared sunken, a caseworker testified.

Now, both boys are reported to have adjusted well. The five-year-old is enrolled in school, and the foster mother described only minor behavior issues at school, "what you'd expect from a child," she said.

Nicole Engler-Harper was found guilty on two counts of felony endangering the welfare of chidlren - parent/guardian/other commits offense. Her sentencing date is set for January 6, 2022.

Court documents show Kiper pleaded guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of chidlren - parent/guardian/other commits offense in May of 2019 and was work release authorized.

