White Deer, Pa. – A corrections officer at Allenwood federal penitentiary is in critical condition today after an inmate reportedly stabbed him in the eye on Monday.

Dale Franquet, 51, underwent surgery yesterday, according to reports. He is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center, according to a report from WKOK radio. Franquet is a wrestling coach at Midd-West High School in Snyder County.

The assault occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood and involved two staff members, according to a press release sent by Suzanne Brown, public information officer at USP Allenwood. The name and condition of the other staff member has not been released. Responding staff immediately secured the area after the assault, according to Brown.

Both staff members were taken to local hospitals where they continue to undergo treatment for their injuries.

No other staff or inmates were injured during the incident, and at no time was the public in danger, Brown said.

Visitation at USP Allenwood has been restricted until further notice. Inmates were secured in their housing units and the institution was placed on modified operational status.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and will be investigating the incident.

USP Allenwood is a high security facility that currently houses 571 male inmates.