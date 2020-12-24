Lycoming County, Pa. – A person or group or persons were up to some pretty grinchy acts as they delivered a 2020 styled present all through Montoursville Wednesday night.

According to multiple Facebook posts residents awoke on Christmas Eve morning to find multiple vehicles with smashed windows.

Residents woke up to windshields and windows smashed on their cars. Besides cleanup, the situation could not have come at a worse time. Businesses are getting ready to close for the Holidays, leaving people little option but to wait for a fix.

Pictures were posted to Facebook showing multiple streets throughout Williamsport, Loyalsock, and Montoursville with vehicles' windows smashed out. Most residents were forced to used tarps and plastic to cover the damage.

It was not an ideal situation, especially with heavy rain expected throughout the weekend.

Despite the multiple reported of incidents, Facebook posts about the window smashing incident called for neighbors to support each other and rally in the face the vandals.

"We are keeping our hears open and the spirit of Christmas present," said one post.

It looks like it will take more than a few window-smashing grinches to spoil the Christmas spirit in our community.