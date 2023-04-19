Washingtonville, Pa. — A thief broke into a Montour County farm market and left black grease all over after he made off with $100 in coins.

State police at Milton say the unknown male suspect broke into Burkholder's Farm Market on Continental Boulevard in Derry Township between midnight and 6 a.m. April 15. The suspect was wearing gloves with an excessive amount of black grease on them. Everything he touched was covered with black grease, said Trooper Mowen.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

