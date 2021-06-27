Bloomsburg, Pa. — Three men were charged when police were called to a residence in Berwick to break up a fight.

Joseph Kyle Remaley, 21, and Joseph J. Remaley, 42, were charged with felonies after South Centre Township Police said a fight broke out during a graduation party on June 19.

Officer Jeremy Moyer said as he approached the scene, he could see two men on top of another person. An order was given to get off the man and separate as officers attempted to investigate.

Authorities said Joseph J. Remaley would not comply with officers demands and was placed in custody. Through investigation, officers discovered Joseph J. Remaley allegedly attacked several people at the graduation party.

Joseph J. Remaley challenged multiple men to a fight and eventually had to be restrained, according to the report.

A witness also told officers Joseph J. Remaley choked her in a separate incident at the party. Officers said the witness described Joseph J. Remaley as intoxicated and confrontational.

Joseph J. Remaley was charged with felony aggravated assault and strangulation along with three counts of simple assault and harassment.

Joseph J. Remaley was given $25,000 monetary bail, which he posted on June 20. He his scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28.

Once Joseph J. Remaley was able to calm down, officers said he stated that Joseph Kyle Remaley and another man struck him multiple times after he made derogatory comments about them.

According to the report, Jose Kyle Remaley put Joseph J. Remaley in a “sleeper” hold during the altercation.

Joseph Kyle Remaley was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Joseph Kyle Remaley was given $25,000 monetary bond. He posted it on June 20 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 12.

A third man, Shawn Cool, 21, of Nescopeck, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. Both are summary offenses. No bail or court dates were listed for Cool.