Wyalusing, Pa. —A woman allegedly told troopers it “was a large quantity of methamphetamine” after authorities discovered a “golf ball sized bag” of the drug.

Towanda PSP Trooper Nathan Smith said the methamphetamine was found along with a burnt marijuana joint and two digital scales.

Bridget Lynn Kelly, 44, of Montrose allegedly removed the methamphetamine from her bra after a search turned up the marijuana and scales. Smith said a separate glass container of methamphetamine was also located.

Kelly posted $5,000 monetary bail and was released from the Bradford County Prison on Oct. 25. A single count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance was charged to Kelly.

Along with the felony, Kelly is also facing misdemeanors charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly will face Judge Fred Wheaton in Bradford County for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

Docket sheet