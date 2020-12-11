Danville, Pa. – A teenage girl from Lancaster who tested positive for COVID-19 was charged after she purposely coughed and spit on several others at a treatment facility in Montour County.

The girl assaulted several staff members Tuesday evening at North Central Secure Building in Mahoning Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the girl struck, bit, scratched, spit, and coughed on at least four staff members.

The girl had tested positive for COVID-19 and was attempting to spread the virus by spitting and coughing on the victims, according to state police.

She was charged through the Montour County Probation office.

The girl's name was not released due to her age.