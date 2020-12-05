Gillett, Pa. – After allegedly striking a female in the face multiple times with a closed fist, a Gillett man was charged with assault.

Boe J. Blake, 41, is accused of assaulting a 37-year-old female on Route 14 in South Creek Township, Bradford County.

State police at Towanda Trooper Philip Semenza said police were dispatched to the woman's residence around 8:13 p.m. on Nov. 25 for the report of a domestic dispute.

"Investigation revealed the arestee arrived at the victim's residence intoxicated and enraged," Semenza wrote.

Blake is accused by police of striking the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist.

"The victim went to the ground and the arrestee proceeded to strike the victim in the head with a closed fist causing recent physical injury," Semenza said.

Blake was taken into custody without incident and transported to PSP Towanda barracks for processing.

He was charged charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.

Blake has been incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison since Nov. 26 in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail.

