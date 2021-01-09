South Creek Township, Pa. – A Gillet man was accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend after a verbal argument, according to Pa. State Police at Towanda.

Timothy John Oliver, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony strangulation for his alleged role in the events. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

Walters said he was dispatched to 2415 Monkey Run Road in Bradford County after reports of a physical dispute on Dec. 22, 2020. According to Walters, the accuser and Oliver engaged in a verbal argument.

The accuser told Walters that Oliver put his hands around her neck to the point that she could not breathe or talk, according to the affidavit.

Walter said he spoke with the accuser’s sister, who said she heard screaming. According to the report, the accuser’s sister allegedly had to push Oliver off the accuser.

Walters said he observed bruises on the accuser’s neck.

Oliver’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20. He currently is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $60,000 monetary bail.