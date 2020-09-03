Williamsport, Pa. – A Galeton man was sentenced last week in federal court for distributing fentanyl that resulted in a man overdosing in March of 2015.

David Piaquadio, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 20 years’ imprisonment. Charges he was sentenced for included conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, fentanyl, and heroin; distribution of Oxycodone and fentanyl; and attempted distribution of Oxycodone.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, on March 12, 2015, Piaquadio delivered fentanyl to an individual who overdosed after using the drug. The overdose victim was found by his mother unconscious with a syringe stuck in his right arm in close proximity to a metal spoon containing fentanyl residue that was distributed by Piaquadio.

Piaquadio admitted that he and his girlfriend, who is now deceased, sold between 100 to 120 Oxycodone tablets and one or two fentanyl patches per month. On the morning of March 12, 2015, the day he delivered fentanyl to the overdose victim, Piaquadio filled a prescription for 150 Oxycodone tablets and 10 fentanyl patches.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence because the drug offense resulted in serious bodily injury, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.