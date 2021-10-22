Wyalusing, Pa. — Siearra Diane Weaver, 33, of Wyalusing is accused of making a juvenile stand with a bar of soap in her mouth for nearly two hours. According to the report, the bar of soap was left in her mouth long enough to cause vomiting.

Weaver allegedly put a plastic shopping bag around the juvenile’s neck and then placed it over her mouth and nose.

Trooper Nathan Lewis of Towanda PSP said Weaver jammed her fingers down the juvenile’s throat hard enough to cause irritation on the back of the mouth.

According to the report, at one point, Weaver made the juvenile swallow drool that was created from holding the soap in her mouth. She told authorities the plastic bag remained around her neck until bedtime.

Weaver is accused of second-degree felony strangulation—applying pressure to the throat or neck and second-degree felony strangulation—blocking the nose and mouth of the person. She is also charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.

Weaver posted $75,000 monetary bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Judge Fred Wheaton on Oct. 26.

Docket sheet