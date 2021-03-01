Turbot Township, Pa. – A man wanted for several arson incidents in Connecticut was pulled over on Interstate 80 West in Northumberland County Saturday and taken into custody.

Richard White, 37, of Torrington, Conn., was pulled over shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in Turbot Township. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton had been notified by Connecticut State Police that White was a fugitive from justice who was heading west on I-80 in north central Pennsylvania in a 2004 Ford Taurus.

White was wanted for at least four separate incidents involving Molotov cocktails being thrown at four different fire departments across the state of Connecticut, according to state police.

White was taken into custody and incarcerated at Northumberland County Jail on fugitive from justice charges. He is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.