Towanda, Pa.—Towanda State Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for spray painting the Frontier Communications building near the Camptown Dandy Mart.

The building, located on Route 409 and Herrickville Rd. in Wyalusing Township, was marked with white paint on the front and side of the building according to a report released by police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Towanda State Police at 570-265-2186.