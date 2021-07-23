Berwick, Pa. —The Pennsylvania Attorney General's officer issued charges against four people in Columbia County for the sale of guns and methamphetamine over the course of several months.

On Jan. 27, a call was allegedly placed to an undercover agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney’s Generals office after a car crash in Columbia County.

As narcotics agent Ian Urbanski and confidential informant reached the scene of the accident, a man, identified as Damon Michael Magnuson, 22, of Bloomsburg took them to a wooded area near the crash. Magnuson explained he was not supposed to be operating a vehicle. He then allegedly showed Urbanski, who said he would take blame for the accident, where a 9mm pistol and methamphetamine were hidden.

According to a report from agents, Magnuson and Urbanski then exchanged $750 for 14 grams of methamphetamine. Magnuson allegedly told Urbanski he was not supposed to possess a firearm.

As Urbanski took pictures of the methamphetamine and gun, a car approached with the driver identified as Samantha Elizabeth Celona, 39, of Berwick. Celona allegedly told Urbanski she was Magnuson’s methamphetamine supplier and had purchased the firearm. She also gave the agent her phone number.

On Feb. 8 of 2021, Urbanski and CI setup a deal for the purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine along with an AK-47 assault rifle. Celona allegedly helped setup the purchase of the firearm.

Urbanski and CI met with a man identified as “Chad”, who possessed the firearm along with several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the agent, who said a deal could not be reached.

A call was then placed to Magnuson, whose girlfriend, identified as Amanda Saxer, 27, of Berwick answered. Agents said while on the phone, Saxer spoke about the upcoming deal for two ounces of methamphetamine.

At 2 p.m. that day, Urbanski and CI met with Magnuson and Saxer. According to the report, the CI was taken to Celona’s basement where the two ounces were weighed and exchanged for $1,200.

On March 16, another deal was setup with Magnuson and Celona for the purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine. Celona allegedly told the agent he would meet her associate “Charles”, later identified as Charles Townsend, 39, of Philadelphia at a hotel room.

According to the report, Urbanski and CI met with Townsend, who weighed out the methamphetamine and exchanged it for $1,200 in cash. Officers said while the transaction was taking place, it was observed Townsend had an additional four ounces of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana inside the room.

According to the report, while Townsend weighed the methamphetamine, he spoke about selling narcotics for Celona.

Celona was charged with multiple felonies for her alleged involvement with the group. She was charged with four first-degree felonies that included intent to promote, corrupt organization, corrupt organizations—employees, and conspiracy to violate multiple codes with corrupt organizations.

Celona, who was held at the Columbia County Prison until posting a $50,000 monetary bail, was also charged with third-degree felonies in illegal transfer of firearms, materially false written statement, and criminal use of a facility. She was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor loans on, or lending, giving firearms is prohibited.

Magnuson, who is still being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail, was charged with all the same offenses, but was also given a second-degree felony charge of possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered and first-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm prohibited.

Townsend, who reports show was convicted of third-degree murder in 2005, was charged with felony conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with two first-degree felonies in corrupt organizations—employee and conspiracy to violate multiple codes with corrupt organizations. No bail was listed for Townsend.

Saxer was charged with conspiracy, criminal use of a facility, and conspiracy to violate codes with corrupt organizations. She also has a separate case for retail theft. According to the report, Saxer also has a pending felony drug charge in Columbia County. No bail was listed for Saxer.

