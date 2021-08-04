Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Bureau of Police said they responded to a dispatch of an armed robbery shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on High Street at Dale Place in the city. The caller gave officers a detailed description of a black SUV and two men, who brandished a rifle and piston with ski masks, according to the report.

Authorities said a short time later officers were dispatched to W Third Street and Campbell Street for another report of an armed robbery. At the scene, officers said they spoke with two victims, who described similar suspects and weapons to the previous robbery.

According to PO Charles Schwab, he observed an SUV matching the description given by witnesses near the scene of the second robbery and initiated a high-risk stop on the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they located Moreece Person, 18, Dawson Crawford, 17, Kevin Cagle, 16, and Tyrell Labounty, 16, all of Williamsport. Also discovered were a rifle, handgun, ski masks, and stolen items from each of the robberies, according to police.

Despite three of the accused being juveniles, Williamsport Police said due to the severity of the alleged crimes, each was charged as an adult.

All four are being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail. All four were charged with two counts each of first-degree felony robbery, conspiracy, two counts each of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and conspiracy, two counts each of third-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy, and one count of first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

The group is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey on Aug. 17.