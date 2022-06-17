Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

