Williamsport, Pa. — Four inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood were found with shanks in the last two months, according to indictments handed down by the U.S. Attorney General's office.

All four were indicted separately by a grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.

Devonte Andrews, 29, and Matthew Coke, 23, were charged separately this week at the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania courthouse for possession of contraband.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, staff at Allenwood found Coke to be in possession of a plastic shank on April 14. Andrews also was found to be in possession of a plastic shank on April 16.

On April 19, Jeffrey Wood, 26, was indicted for possession of a sharpened plastic shank.

Another inmate, Jeffrey Lamarche, 42, was indicted for possession of a sharpened metal shank and several strips of paper soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid on May 18.

If convicted, the inmates face a maximum of five years of incarceration and a fine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.